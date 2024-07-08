Ricochet may not be part of the active WWE talent roster anymore, but he still loves the product.

The former WWE Speed Champion surfaced on social media on Monday morning to offer high-praise to the Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship from the NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event on July 7 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The high-flying former WWE Superstar complimented the two for “killing it” at the PLE during WWE Money In The Bank Weekend, and compared their awe-inspiring performances to his own past in-ring encounters with “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay.

“Looks like female version of me vs Will Ospreay, hahaha,” wrote Ricochet on X.

In an additional post, he wrote, “They killed it.”

Check out video highlights of the match below.

Looks like female version of me vs @WillOspreay hahaha https://t.co/D5lhGSTFMd — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 8, 2024