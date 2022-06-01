WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet says he needs WWE to give him a chance to show what he can do.

Ricochet recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports and was asked about what WWE can do to empower him.

“Give me a chance to show what I can do,” Ricochet said. “That’s what Ricochet needs. He needs that outlet to show everybody that he is literally the best. When you step into that ring, when you step through those ropes in that 20-by-20 and those four corners, there is nobody [better]. This [Intercontinental title] right here proves that there’s nobody who’s going to outwork him. There’s nobody who’s going to outperform him. There’s literally nobody.”

Ricochet continued about how no one is better than him, and how he just needs that one opportunity to make an impression. He added that he’s kind of taken the opportunity himself as of late.

“I don’t care who you pick. I don’t care who your favorite is, who you like the best. That’s great. But there’s nobody that’s going to be better than me,” he said. “I just need that one chance, that one opportunity. It doesn’t matter if it’s two minutes. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 minutes. If Ricochet is out there, he’s going to be unforgettable. You’re going to remember him until the next time you see him do something else. I just need that opportunity that I’ve been kind of taken myself, to be honest with you.”

Ricochet is currently feuding with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. Last week’s SmackDown saw Gunther and Kaiser defeat Ricochet and Drew Gulak in tag team action.

