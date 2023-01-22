WWE superstar Ricochet recently spoke with METRO about the Miracle on 34th Street Fight match he had on the December 23rd edition of SmackDown, and how he was busted open badly in the match, so bad that he thought he could create his own Stone Cold WrestleMania 13 moment. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he thought he could recreate the Steve Austin WrestleMania 13 bleeding moment since he was busted open:

Honestly, because it was bleeding a lot, obviously the doctors are gonna come out and check on you. I was trying to actually [copy] Stone Cold, WrestleMania 13, [nodding vigorously] put it over my head, you know what I mean? They were like, ‘No, we can’t do that.’ Obviously, because they’re the doctors, they’re like, ‘We gotta make sure you’re ok, what are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘Stop wiping the blood,’ and they’re like, ‘No, we can’t, what are you doing?!’ I’m going on 20 years now, which is pretty crazy. I think after doing it so long, I think you can judge the severity of a situation. Honestly, I think it looked worse than it was because of the blood and everything.

Says the injury healed up very quickly: