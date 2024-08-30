Ricochet spoke with Steven Muelhausen of Sports Illustrated after making his All Elite Wrestling debut at AEW All In: London 2024 over the weekend.

During the discussion, he was asked about the decision to join AEW after finishing up his run in WWE.

“Honestly, the biggest reason is that I’ve been doing this for a long time, 21 years this year,” he said. “And for me, the time when I was like, having the most fun in my career was when I was, like, traveling the world with those crazy lunatics in the back there. It’s literally the time when I was having the most fun. Despite what people may think, it’s not always been bad for Ricochet. I’ve had fun my entire career, no matter where I went. I’ve always had fun. That’s not going to change. But when I was having the most fun was when I was hanging out with these guys and traveling the world with these guys and having matches with these guys and creating the art that I really like to make for I feel like the Ricochet fans out there who’s been, you know, I guess just missing the opportunity to shine. But for me, it’s to have fun again and to create that art again.”

When asked if it was a hard decision, he said yes and no.

“It was definitely a big decision, but honestly, yes and no,” he responded. “Obviously, yes it was hard because it’s a place I’ve been for the last six years. of I’ve met. I got some really good connections, some friends, and some good memories there. So it was definitely hard. But at the same time, no, it wasn’t because I am a person who has always changed. I’ve always done stuff, so that’s something that I was looking forward to. And I just saw what AEW was doing. I saw the guys and girls over there and what they were doing, and it just seemed so fun. You want to be a part of it. Now that I’m able to and able to be a part of it and hopefully help move it forward into the next, generation is going to be awesome. So, as hard of a decision as it was, I knew it was the right decision.”

