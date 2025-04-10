Ricochet is finally showing a well-rounded character to support his awe-inspiring in-ring abilities.

During a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of New York Post Sports this week, the AEW star and former WWE Superstar spoke about trying to show glimpses of his current persona in WWE NXT, and how he eventually “got stuck in a weird position” on the main roster that he couldn’t get out of.

“I mean, I’ve always tried to tell everybody about what I’m capable of and who, if I can be my true self, who that or what that can be,” Ricochet said. “I think you saw glimpses of it in NXT when I first got there. I think you saw glimpses of the suit. I think you saw glimpses of the promos. I think you saw glimpses of the personality trying to shine through. I think you saw glimpses of it.”

He continued, “Then 2019, I just got moved, and then I kind of got stuck in a resident superhero, and I got stuck in a weird position, I guess you would say. Heck, at the end of the day, I tried to do my best to show the world my own personality. But, once you get stuck in a position, you’re kind of there until they deem it different.”

Ricochet then went on to reveal how far he went during his time in WWE, including pitching many ideas, making videos to support his pitches, and more, only for nothing to happen every time.

“No matter how many ideas you pitch or how many things you say or how many…I made videos,” he said. “I made personal videos to put them on. I made, I did stuff. Until they really wanted it to happen, it’s just not going to happen. But that could have been literally any day. I’m not saying it could have been the next week. It could have been like, let’s use this guy. Let’s screw that. Let’s take it into my own hands and let’s, let’s allow me to be the one to introduce, my personality, my characteristics, my own style, my way, the way I want to do it, and let’s see if that works. If it doesn’t work, then that’s all me. If it doesn’t work and catch on, then I guess that’s my fault. I made a mistake. But as you can see, my way is the best way, really, and that’s really with anything.”

