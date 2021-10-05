WWE star and former United States champion Ricochet recently spoke on the With Authority podcast about a time he was set to take part in an angle with Degeneration-X, but was pulled due to an elbow infection. Hear Ricochet’s full story in the highlights below.

How he was supposed to be involved in an angle with DX:

One time, I had like a bursa sac and my elbow had busted and it was pretty swollen. That got infected so they had to cut it open and get the infection out. It was like the day of Raw and I was supposed to do something with D-Generation X and we were supposed to do crotch chops and I was going to say, ‘We got two words for you,’ and it was going to be a childhood dream.

How WWE told him he couldn’t participate in the angle due to his infection:

They were like, ‘No, you can’t go out.’ I was like, ‘I’m not even wrestling.’ ‘Yeah, but we don’t want it to get infected more or for you to give it to someone else.’ I was like, ‘No, you guys, please let me go out.’ ‘No, we just can’t let you go out.’ ‘PLEASE!’ They never did let me, but it was for my own good because it could’ve gotten more infected or infected others. I was just like, ‘No, no, no!’ So defeated. WWE medical staff, everybody is really there for you.

