Ricochet may have wanted to do more while working in WWE, but even he won’t say he was “frustrated” with how his run with the company ended.

During an appearance on ‘The Masked Man Show’ podcast for an in-depth interview, AEW’s newest signee spoke at length about why he won’t claim he was “frustrated” with the end of his WWE tenure.

“Honestly, you can place blame anywhere, but I just blame myself,” he said. “Everyone can blame who they want to blame, everybody can blame anybody, but I just blame myself because that’s the only person that I can blame because that’s all you can do. Obviously I didn’t do something. I don’t know what it was. For me, frustrating is maybe not the word because my last couple years, I met my future wife there, I made mad connections. The locker room was always awesome. As far as creatively, I mean yeah, there would have been more I would have liked to do just again, mostly for the fans that want to see me do stuff, not even for me, but it’s more frustrating for the fans who want to see me go out there and actually do something of some substance.”

He continued, “I was out there a lot. I was on television a lot, I was actually used a lot, but the quality of what I was doing specifically wasn’t there. It was a lot of quantity of Ricochet, but the quality of what he was getting just wasn’t what I wanted, and that’s okay. That’s just how it falls. I can only blame myself. I can’t blame anybody else. I just can’t. But it wasn’t really frustrating because I had a lot of good times there still. But was there more I wanted to do? Absolutely. But man, I can’t say it was frustrating because I still had a good time.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)