WWE superstar Ricochet recently spoke with The A Show on RNC RADIO about the NXT North American title match he had at Worlds Collide earlier this year against the then champion, Carmelo Hayes. Check out what Ricochet had to say about working with Hayes in the interview highlights below.

Says his match with Carmelo Hayes at Worlds Collide was one of his favorite this year:

Me and Melo [is one of my favorite matches from this year]. Obviously, that match was so good. I really enjoyed that match. I mean, and with the circumstances, we were the first match, we didn’t have much time.

How Hayes and him had to put a lot of the match together on no build:

It was kind of like we didn’t have much of a build and we had a lot of things — not working against us but we didn’t have a lot of the things that a lot of the other matches had to promote their match and we didn’t have 25, 30 minutes. We didn’t have all this time. So I think what we did with what we had, I think really shines. I think it really shows a lot as well and I think, it just shows a lot.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)