WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion Ricochet recently spoke with WWE Deutschland to hype up WrestleMania 38 next weekend, as well as list off a number of opponents he hopes to defend the title against at the Showcase of the Immortals. Highlights from the interview are below.

On who he would like to defend the I.C. title against at WrestleMania 38:

I mean there’s so many. If I had a list of people, it’s crazy. The first person that pops into my mind is Apollo. Obviously, anybody on the roster. I know at the moment, SmackDown is kinda full with like Drew [McIntyre] and [Happy] Corbin, obviously Roman’s got a match. Shinsuke has a match. All these guys, they’re kinda in a spot. As far as SmackDown goes, everybody is kinda in a spot already. But, there is so many people.

How talented the WWE roster is:

Cedric would be a good one. Ali would be a good one. Obviously, Rey Mysterio would be a good one. Seth Rollins would be a good one. That’s the thing about the roster nowadays, between Raw and SmackDown, its like.. We got the best people. You could have a list of names on the wall and take a dart and throw it at the wall and like whoever you land on, especially with me, it’s gonna be a good match. You can’t go wrong.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)