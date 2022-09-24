WWE star Ricochet recently joined NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the new creative spirit in WWE since Triple H took over, and how The Game has put an emphasis on the company’s titles. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the importance of titles and building up their reputation:

“I think the presentation of championships have always been important to me. [From 1992-1999], it was all about the championships, you know what I mean? I think there will probably be more light on those, which will help viewers watch it a little better and understand [better]. It’s gonna be a great product that’s gonna be put out there, I think.”

How there is a new creative spirit amongst everyone in the locker room:

“Everyone’s in a new creative spirit and trying to think of new things, so it’s crazy to see everyone talk and think about new things. Maybe it’s just because everything is new and everything is changing, but I think the presentation is still gonna be WWE spectacle, this spectacular presentation, but I think it’s really gonna put some more focus on the championships and being a championship-driven like story. Whatever the stories are, we’ll lean more towards that rather than the cartoony character aspect of it.”

