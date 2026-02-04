Ricochet believes he has finally found his way back to the version of himself that originally made waves on the independent scene and in Japan.

After a WWE run he now views as a major detour in his wrestling career.

Speaking during an appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, Ricochet reflected candidly on his time in WWE, comparing his main roster experience to being erased from existence altogether.

“The Ricochet that I am now is the same Ricochet that I was on the independent scene and in Japan, and doing the things that got me popular to where I am today,” he said.

Ricochet went on to describe his WWE main roster tenure, particularly after being called up to Raw, as a period that felt disconnected from who he truly was as a performer. He likened the experience to the Marvel Cinematic Universe storyline in which half of Earth’s population is wiped out by Thanos before eventually being restored years later.

“You’ve seen the Marvel movies? Thanos snaps, and there was a five-year blip of people (who) were just gone,” Ricochet said.

He continued by explaining how that analogy mirrors his own wrestling journey.

“That five years was like being blipped away into a different universe. It just wasn’t what I was doing, it wasn’t me. Coming back to AEW and finding that love, it’s like when Tony Stark finally defeated Thanos and all the people came back. That’s how I feel, Ricochet finally came back to what he was doing. And I feel like that five years was just blipped away.”

One line hit especially hard.

“I already know how this is going to sound, and I already know how people are going to take this, but I think that the day we got called up to Raw was the worst thing that happened to Ricochet’s wrestling career.”

Ricochet later clarified that his comments were strictly about the professional wrestling side of his WWE run, not his personal life or experiences outside the ring, including meeting his wife.

“The trajection that I was on compared to the trajection that I got for those five years and how it completely changed the public’s image of Ricochet and who Ricochet was,” he explained.

“Specifically the wrestling side of it, that five years really tarnished Ricochet’s wrestling legacy.”

For Ricochet, AEW represents more than just a new chapter.

It’s the return from the blip.