Ricochet is getting candid about his journey in professional wrestling.

The high-flying star, who made his AEW debut at All In: London in 2024, has found new life in Tony Khan’s promotion. Since joining AEW, Ricochet has reinvented himself as a villain, showcasing a side of his character that WWE audiences rarely got to see.

On May 1st, Ricochet took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a fan, revealing just how disillusioned he had become during his WWE tenure—and how AEW helped reignite his passion for the sport.

“No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving,” Ricochet wrote. “AEW helped me find that love again.”

Before signing with AEW, Ricochet spent several years in WWE, where he achieved success as a multi-time champion. His accolades included reigns as NXT North American Champion, United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and WWE Speed Champion.

Now, with a fresh platform and creative freedom, Ricochet appears more motivated than ever.

As noted, Tony Khan recently called Ricochet “one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling today.