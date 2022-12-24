WWE superstar Ricochet took to Twitter to show off the nasty scar he got during his matchup on SmackDown. The former U.S. champion writes, “6 stitches in my stocking and a lump…least it’s not coal.”
6 stitches in my stocking and a lump…least it’s not coal. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mPXaXyWAQX
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) December 24, 2022
The Gargano’s were in attendance for the recent Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game.
Photos from last night's game against the @Raptors, including Cleveland Royalty and WWE Superstars @JohnnyGargano and @candicelerae. @WWE Live Holiday Tour coming to @RMFieldHouse this Wednesday. #letemknow https://t.co/dG7wxWNcYf pic.twitter.com/zUmAmUiZO2
— Moondog (@CavsMoondog) December 24, 2022