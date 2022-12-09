Ricochet made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he shared the advice Triple H gave him before he went out to face Santos Escobar for the SmackDown World Cup last week on SmackDown.

“Triple H pulled me aside and he was like ‘Hey, this is me looking at a guy and talking to a guy who talks about how he wants the ball, how he constantly wants the spot, so this is me giving that guy that spot to see if he can hold up his end of the deal. I know you can do it. I’m sure everyone here knows you can do it. Now go out there and show the world that you can do it.” That’s exactly what I had in mind walking out the curtain. I’m gonna show everybody that on this big show with all these people, I can go out there and I can still steal the show. Everyone’s gonna be talking about my match.”

“As soon as we got to the back, he (Triple H) said, ‘That’s what I want to see. When we give you guys these opportunities or when you earn these opportunities or whatever happens when these opportunities are presented to somebody in any way, you have to be on your Aaron Judge, boom, you have to hit the home run. You have to knock it out of the park, and honestly, even if it’s an inside the arena home run, show me something in this moment that I could continue to go forward’, and that’s what I had in my mind. Nobody’s going to stop me from continuing this train. This train is gonna keep going man.”