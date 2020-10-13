WWE star Ricochet took to Twitter earlier today to comment on his tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero on last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The former U.S. champion writes, “It’s no secret that Eddie Guerrero was an inspiration to me and SO MANY before and after me. So it was an honor to be able to pay homage to an all time great. #ThankYouEddie.”

It’s no secret that Eddie Guerrero was an inspiration to me and SO MANY before and after me. So it was an honor to be able to pay homage to an all time great. 🙏🏽 #ThankYouEddie — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) October 13, 2020

Ricochet picked up a win over former friend turned rival Cedric Alexander by slamming a steel chair off the mat, then immediately hitting falling to the ground as if he were the one struck to earn the disqualification victory. You can see how it played out below.