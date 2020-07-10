Ricochet Tells Edge He’s Ready for a Match

Ricochet says he’s ready for WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

As noted, The Rated R Superstar recently appeared on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast and told Peter Rosenberg that he’s interested in facing several Superstars down the line, including Ricochet.

“Yeah, there’s Rollins, that’s a gimme. There’s AJ Styles. A guy like Cesaro, a guy like Shinsuke, Matt Riddle. I look at a guy like Ricochet – oh my God – I’d die to get in the ring with him,” Edge said.

Ricochet responded with a tweet this week and said he’ll be waiting for whenever Edge is finished with Randy Orton.

“Hey @EdgeRatedR I’m ready whenever you finish with Randy. I can wait. #OnThisDay!! Q,” Ricochet wrote.

Edge has not responded to Ricochet’s comments as of this writing. He is currently on the shelf after suffering a torn triceps during his WWE Backlash loss to Orton in mid-June. It was reported that he would likely be out of action for 4-8 months.

You can see Ricochet’s full tweet below:

Hey @EdgeRatedR I’m ready whenever you finish with Randy. I can wait. 🤘🏽#OnThisDay!! Q — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) July 10, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.