Ricochet Tells Edge He’s Ready for a Match

Ricochet says he’s ready for WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
As noted, The Rated R Superstar recently appeared on ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast and told Peter Rosenberg that he’s interested in facing several Superstars down the line, including Ricochet.
“Yeah, there’s Rollins, that’s a gimme. There’s AJ Styles. A guy like Cesaro, a guy like Shinsuke, Matt Riddle. I look at a guy like Ricochet – oh my God – I’d die to get in the ring with him,” Edge said.
Ricochet responded with a tweet this week and said he’ll be waiting for whenever Edge is finished with Randy Orton.
“Hey @EdgeRatedR I’m ready whenever you finish with Randy. I can wait. #OnThisDay!! Q,” Ricochet wrote.
Edge has not responded to Ricochet’s comments as of this writing. He is currently on the shelf after suffering a torn triceps during his WWE Backlash loss to Orton in mid-June. It was reported that he would likely be out of action for 4-8 months.
You can see Ricochet’s full tweet below:
Hey @EdgeRatedR I’m ready whenever you finish with Randy. I can wait. 🤘🏽#OnThisDay!! Q
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) July 10, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Shawn Michaels Praises Two WWE NXT Superstars
- Chris Jericho Reacts to This Week’s WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Ratings
- Tony Khan Reacts to the WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite Ratings for This Week
- AJ Styles Opens Up Regarding His Move To SmackDown, Calls Paul Heyman A Liar
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing