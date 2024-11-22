Ricochet will be challenging for gold at the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

On Thursday, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to officially announce a new championship contest for the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2024 special event this weekend.

Now official for the November 23 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey is Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for AEW Full Gear 2024:

AEW World Championship:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship:

Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

AEW International Championship:

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match:

AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall