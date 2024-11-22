Ricochet will be challenging for gold at the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.
On Thursday, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to officially announce a new championship contest for the upcoming AEW Full Gear 2024 special event this weekend.
Now official for the November 23 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey is Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship.
With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for AEW Full Gear 2024:
AEW World Championship:
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW TBS Championship:
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW TNT Championship:
Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
AEW Tag Team Championship:
Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
AEW International Championship:
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet
MJF vs. Roderick Strong
Jay White vs. Hangman Page
Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration
Zero Hour Match:
AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall
