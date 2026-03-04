Ricochet will be defending his AEW National Championship outside of All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

Against a fellow former WWE Superstar, no less.

WrestlePro announced this week that Ricochet will be putting his AEW National title on-the-line when he steps into the ring with Sidney Akeem, formerly known as Reggie, Reginald and Scrypts during his stint in WWE and WWE NXT.

“AEW National Championship to be defended at WrestlePro X,” the social media announcement read. “AEW National Champion Ricochet (c) vs Sidney Akeem. Two of the most explosive, gravity-defying athletes in the world collide for the AEW National Championship.”

The announcement concluded, “Don’t blink because you will miss something unreal!”

Responding to the announcement on X was Ricochet, who wrote, “I’m bout to beat his ass,” ending his brief reply with a king’s crown emoji.

WrestlePro X is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 4, 2026, live from the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey. For ticket information, visit WrestleProOnline.com.