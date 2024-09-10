Ricochet isn’t exclusive to All Elite Wrestling.

After parting ways with WWE, Ricochet made his AEW debut at the All In: London 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in England on August 25. He has since appeared on AEW programming on AEW Dynamite on TBS.

With his roots firmly planted in AEW now, Ricochet is starting to spread his likeness throughout the international wrestling scene.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Ricochet will team with CIMA for the upcoming GLEAT show on October 6.

No announcement has been made yet regarding the opponents for Ricochet and CIMA at the 10/6 GLEAT show.

We will keep you posted.