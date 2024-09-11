AEW Dynamite just got a very intriguing new match for this week.

Late Tuesday evening, All Elite Wrestling announced the addition of Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara to the scheduled lineup for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

Scheduled as the post-All Out 2024 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program, AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c on TBS this week from Lexington, Kentucky.

Also scheduled for the show is Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata in an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator, a Casino Tag-Team Gauntlet for a title shot against The Young Bucks, as well as a live appearance by Jon Moxley.

