The lineup for the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
On Tuesday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm a new match for the show.
“After he was blindsided last Wednesday by Beast Mortos, Ricochet will aim for revenge tomorrow on Wednesday Night Dynamite,” wrote the boss-man of AEW on X.
With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the 9/18 show in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
* Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos
* The Elite vs. Don Callis Family
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
