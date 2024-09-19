A big match has been announced for the five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During the September 18 episode of AEW Dynamite from Wilkes-Barre, PA., Ricochet defeated The Beast Mortos in singles action to continue his undefeated streak in AEW.

Catching up with AEW International Champion Will Ospreay backstage later in the show, Ricochet informed “The Aerial Assassin” that he spoke with AEW President Tony Khan, and the two have a date for a title tilt.

It will be Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship on the five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.