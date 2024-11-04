Ricochet is going after the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

At the NJPW Power Struggle 2024 event at Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan on November 4, the AEW star congratulated Zack Sabre Jr. on becoming IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, before issuing a challenge to him for a title tilt at AEW x NJPW: Wrestle Dynasty 2025.

The two ended up getting physical during the 11/4 NJPW in Osaka show as well, with Ricochet laying out ZSJ with a springboard clothesline. Before he could follow-up with a Killshot, Shota Umino made the save.

AEW x NJPW: Wrestle Dynasty 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 5.