Ricochet is ready for his in-ring AEW Dynamite debut.

After making his highly-anticipated All Elite Wrestling debut in the Casino Gauntlet match at the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium on August 25, Ricochet will make his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut on Wednesday night.

Following AEW All In: London 2024, a digital exclusive backstage segment was released featuring Don Callis announcing Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher in a singles match for the August 28 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

