Ricochet is ready for his in-ring AEW Dynamite debut.
After making his highly-anticipated All Elite Wrestling debut in the Casino Gauntlet match at the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium on August 25, Ricochet will make his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut on Wednesday night.
Following AEW All In: London 2024, a digital exclusive backstage segment was released featuring Don Callis announcing Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher in a singles match for the August 28 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.
EXCLUSIVE: @TheDonCallis & @KyleFletcherPro make a challenge for #AEW's newest signing: @KingRicochet!
Did you miss the #AEWAllInLondon PPV? Order it right now!
https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/THS7bNupIc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024