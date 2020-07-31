Riddick Moss Reveals Why He’s Been Absent From WWE TV

Former WWE 24/7 champion Riddick Moss was a recent guest on the Spark in the Dark podcast to reveal why he has been missing from WWE television. Moss explains that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and his brother having a compromised immune system, he was unable to take part in any television tapings at the Performance Center in Florida.

I was having a blast. Then COVID came and everything shut down. Especially for me with my personal situation with my brother having cystic fibrosis and living with him.

Moss recently returned on an episode of Main Event. Check out his full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet)