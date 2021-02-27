WWE United States champion Matt Riddle recently spoke with ViBe & Wrestling to discuss a number of different topics, including the key differences between NXT and the main roster, and how he has Randy Orton and Edge on his dream match list. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the differences between NXT, Raw, and SmackDown:

From the beginning you start training, you go to the indies and work your way up and eventually you make it to NXT. NXT is probably one of the most professional places I’ve ever worked and there was so much when I was there. They got the TV deal with USA Network. Huge. I didn’t realize how the main roster was until I got there on SmackDown, and it is a complete different monster. Completely different machines with a lot of parts and pieces. Then you go to RAW, and you got 3 hours and it is even a bigger monster which is craziness. When you are dealing with live TV thing are going crazy, even if you plans the things not to go crazy, they get crazy sometimes.

Says NXT is more planned out:

The big difference for me when I was on NXT was that the things were a bit more planned out. While on the main roster everything should be planned, or there is an idea, but most of the time you just shoot from the hip. That is why the people need to be prepared and be professional on the main roster because anything can happen and you have to be ready. You have to be ready for anything at anytime, and Vince McMahon is right there at gorilla looking at you so it’s not like, ‘Oh man, I hope nobody saw that,’ because Vince McMahon is watching closely bro, so do your job good.

Says he’s excited to perform at his first WrestleMania:

I am really excited. WrestleMania is the biggest night. The Super Bowl for football, the WorldCup for soccer, WrestleMania for wrestling is the biggest night in our sport. I hope I win this title because it is the only chance they pigeon hole me for sure in the show and once I’m there, watch out because I am not gonna let you forget about me. If I get that short amount of time at that show, at WrestleMania weekend I am gonna make sure I take full advantage of it. I remember my first WrestleMania weekend not in WWE but on the smaller scale. I started building my reputation just on those shows, so I know that being in that show, the main show, the biggest show of the year, my stock is going to be through the roof, like GameStop. I can’t wait to bring back the fans and look them in the eye and connect again with them, to move forward and put all this behind us.

On potential dream matches with Randy Orton and Edge: