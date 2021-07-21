RAW Superstar Riddle live-tweeted last night’s WWE NXT episode and said he wants a piece of NXT UK Champion WALTER.

WALTER was featured in a NXT UK video package last night, explaining how this week’s planned title defense against Ilja Dragunov is delayed due to an injury to the leader of Imperium. Riddle reacted to that video and said he hasn’t given up on a match with WALTER.

“Yo @WalterAUT just saw you on my TV and all I can say is I still want some so when see you be ready bro #WWENXT,” Riddle wrote.

WALTER has not responded to Riddle’s tweet as of this writing.

Riddle and WALTER wrestled several times before they signed with WWE, with both wrestlers picking up wins. Riddle also expressed interest in wanting to face WALTER again in tweets and interviews since signing with WWE.

You can click here for the latest on WALTER’s injury. Below is Riddle’s full tweet from last night:

