WWE star and former U.S. and tag champion Riddle appeared on the latest edition of the ProSieben MAXX channel on Instagram to hype his upcoming SummerSlam showdown with Seth “Freakin” Rollins, a wrestler Riddle believes is one of the best of this era. He also gives a quick update on his RK-Bro partner, Randy Orton. Highlights are below.

Says Randy Orton is still recovering from his injuries

Randy [Orton] is still recovering from his injuries and hopefully he’ll be back sooner than later. I can’t give more of an update because I’m not a doctor and I don’t have one so, but I know Randy’s in high spirits for sure and he’s doing well.

On his upcoming SummerSlam showdown with Seth Rollins:

So Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is probably one of the best, greatest wrestlers to be doing it right now in this era and to be on the SummerSlam card against Seth Rollins, dude, there’s nothing — other than fighting for a world title or something like that, there’s nothing bigger than going against one of the best in the world at one of the biggest shows in the world in the biggest company in the world so, pretty, pretty excited bro. Plus, we’re going to Nashville. It’s a pretty fun town.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)