WWE star and current Raw tag team champion Riddle took to Twitter earlier today to comment on how worked up fans get after he does interviews, something he believes happens every time he speaks with a member of the press.

The Bro writes, “Every time I do an interview I watch you all scramble to either to tell me how much you hate me or how much you love me and I just love how easy it is to get you all worked up. Also don’t get worked into a shoot especially with a former UFC fighter bro.”

Riddle’s most recent interview saw him take shots at Universal champion Roman Reigns, stating that the Tribal Chief does not move the ratings needle and only gets pushed because he’s related to the Rock. He would add that he could easily beat up Reigns in a “real fight” if it came to that. See his latest tweet below.