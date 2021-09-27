WWE superstar and current tag team champion Riddle recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably the Bro reflecting on his time in the popular indie federation, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, also known as PWG. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

Says that he loved working for PWG but they never paid him his full rate:

I wish I would have gotten a good year in BOLA, it was just never my time at PWG, but I did have the Tag Team Championships. I think I never got the singles push in PWG because I was always a champion somewhere I was so busy wrestling everywhere. I loved wrestling for PWG, but I’m going to be honest, they didn’t really pay my full rate. To be fair, they’re flying guys from Japan and Australia and they have these supershows, so I get it. The experience, the exposure, and being in that building and being received at that time, I couldn’t replace those moments.

Despite not getting paid as much as he wanted he admits he would not be where he is today without PWG:

Without PWG, I wouldn’t be here today. Even though I wasn’t getting paid as much as I wish I was, it was worth weight in gold and that’s why everyone that went there knew that going on in, but was still willing to destroy themselves at PWG because the crowd, exposure, experience, and everything else.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)