WWE star and former U.S. champion Riddle recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on getting to work with the great Randy Orton, but how much he has been enjoying being a singles-wrestler again due to the Viper’s injury. Highlights from the interview are below.

How grateful he is to have gotten to work with Randy Orton:

Yeah. You know, it definitely does [the opportunity to get back to being a singles talent shows he’s more than an attachment to Randy Orton]. Don’t get me wrong, with Randy, I had opportunities with Roman [Reigns], stuff like that, especially when Randy was gone. But, I think at the end of the day, that story with Randy, I enjoyed it and I felt like I got to build a relationship and a reputation with the WWE.

Says he’s enjoying being a singles star again, especially with Triple H now in charge:

But now I think with Hunter in play and now being a singles competitor without Randy, getting more competitive, getting meaner, getting angrier. You can see it in the promos, you can see it in the Street Fights, you can see it in the brawls and like you [Corey Graves] said, instead of being a goofy sidekick who helps elevate his partner and his partner elevates him, now I’m coming into my own as a mainstay single competitor in the WWE. I’m getting that respect as well. Not necessarily from the boys in the back. The boys in the back know I can handle myself but the fans, you know? Because for so long, they just saw me be like, ‘Hey Randy’ and I’m kind of such a goof and now they see me coming out, talking trash, throwing zingers at Seth [Rollins] and then trying to hurt him.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)