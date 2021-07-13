Randy Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the June 21 RAW, and now Riddle is joking that he’s filed a missing persons report on his Team RK-Bro partner.

Riddle appeared on RAW Talk last night and said he’s filed a missing persons report with the Tampa Police Department. He said he’s been missing Orton so much as of late, and has called him but only gets voicemail. Riddle added that he’s really concerned for Orton, so he visited the Tampa Police and when asked to identify himself, he told police he is Orton’s bro.

“I’m kinda in a limbo now, I just want Randy back in my life,” Riddle said.

Riddle also said he will dedicate his performance in Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match to Orton, and that he plans to win the briefcase so they can cash-in to become the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Riddle took to Twitter this morning and re-tweeted the RAW Talk video from last night, adding, “Randy it’s been to long please come back to me I’ll do anything!!! Sincerely The Little Viper [snake emoji] #rkbro #WWERaw #stallion”

You can see Riddle’s tweet and the RAW Talk clip below:

Randy it’s been to long please come back to me I’ll do anything!!!

Sincerely The Little Viper 🐍 #rkbro #WWERaw #stallion https://t.co/aiM2dTTgW1 — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) July 13, 2021

