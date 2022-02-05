The latest guest on My Love Letter to Wrestling was WWE star Riddle, who spoke about his pairing with Pete Dunne in NXT, and how the Broserweights were not originally planned to win the 2020 Dusty Rhodes tag team classic. Highlights are below.

Says he and Pete Dunne were not originally supposed to win the Dusty Rhodes Classic in 2020:

“We weren’t supposed to.”

How his pairing with Dunne came to be:

“I didn’t even know I was teaming with Pete until they said, ‘Hey Matt, can you cut a promo saying how you and Pete met and became a team.’ I was like, ‘we’re a teaming?’ I made up some story where I was like, ‘Pete, you’re a bruiserweight, I’m a bro. Dusty Cup. Let’s do this.’ That was the promo. They shared it and the crowd went crazy. I don’t even know if we were supposed to beat you guys and then they were like, ‘hey, you’re actually going to win this round and lose the next round.’ We’re like, ‘okay.’ The next round they were like, ‘you’re actually going to win this round too and go to the finals.’ ‘Alllright.’ When we won it, I was pretty shocked, and I was like, ‘Okay guys, what are we doing here?’ It was a lot fun. I didn’t see it coming.”

