WWE star and current Raw tag champion Riddle recently spoke with Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio crew to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he wasn’t a fan of Logan Paul at WrestleMania 37, and what he does when he forgets a promo. Highlights are below.

Says he wasn’t a fan of Logan Paul at Mania:

I’ll be honest, I wasn’t a mad fan of the Jake Paul thing or which one was it? Logan Paul? At the Mania thing.

What he does when he forgets promos:

The promos though, especially if they want me to say certain things, because sometimes I just — especially with the crowd, people are chanting and I’m like, ‘Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!’ Here’s the mic, I’m like… ‘Bro’, and while I’m dancing, I’m like, ‘What am I supposed to say? That’s right, Randy’s there. Hey Randy.’

