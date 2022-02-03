WWE star and former Raw tag champion Riddle recently spoke with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling about his relationship with Randy Orton, and how the two have bonded since forming a tag team together. Riddle also reveals that the Viper helped him write an apology letter to Roman Reigns, but Reigns did not accept it. Highlights can be found below.

Says he asked Randy Orton to help him with an apology letter to Roman Reigns, but Reigns did not accept it:

One thing I have learned is don’t ask Randy to write an apology for you. The other day, I said some things about a gentleman that I work with. He’s on a different brand, he’s a champion, he’s a chief, one might say. I said some things he didn’t like. I told Randy, ‘I said some things, I’m pretty sure he’s not happy about it. What should I say? I should make this better.’ I sent Randy an apology that I wrote for this person. Randy looked at it and was like, ‘Nah, this is all wrong, this is what you write.’ He sent me an apology back and there was no apology at all. It was basically like, ‘My bad.’ He knows this Chief better than I do. So I sent this apology and let’s just say that he did not accept it. I was like, ‘Damnit Randy. I can never ask you to apologize for anything.’ I’ve learned, don’t ask Randy to do an apology for you.

How much he and Orton have in common, adding that they’ve created quite a bond:

When it comes to sports entertainment, the guy gets it. I’ve learned a tremendous amount from him. Just timing. It’s just awesome hanging out with Randy. If I’m honest, the guy is just really cool. He makes me laugh, I try to make him laugh. We have a lot of fun. Even though we’re so different on screen, me and Randy are quite alike in real life. We have a lot in common and get along a lot. It’s made the transition as a team so much easier.

