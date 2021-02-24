WWE United States champion Matt Riddle was the latest guest on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a number of different topics, including how the Bro can get away with acting like a goof. Riddle even mentions how Chairman Vince McMahon referred to him as a goof when they first met, something Riddle admits works in his favor.

Even though I come off like a goof, even Vince [McMahon], the first time, he’s like, ‘You’re kind of a goof.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know I’m kind of a goof.’ ‘That’s not a good thing.’ ‘For me, it is because I can back it up. I’m tough, I can fight. Being a goof for me is good. A lot of people are like, ‘he’s so goofy.’ You guys realize I get to be goofy because I can break your neck and knock you unconscious. I’m 35 and get to be a goofball because I’m a savage in the ring.

Full edition of The Bump can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)