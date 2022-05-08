WWE superstar and current Raw tag champion Riddle recently spoke with the Catch Club to hype this evening’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, as well as discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his desire to step into the ring for a singles-matchup with the Beast Brock Lesnar. Highlights from the interview are below.

Who he hopes to face in WWE, which includes Brock Lesnar:

“I mean, right now, you’ve got Edge. He’s really good and he’s with Damian Priest, so that would be entertaining. The obvious answer is Brock Lesnar, you know? I’ve been wanting that guy for a minute and then he kind of didn’t want me, but now we’re kind of like [almost on the same level]. I might be able to get in there now. I don’t know if I’ll like the outcome of the match, but of course!”

On his encounter with Lesnar at this year’s Elimination Chamber:

“I had a little taste [at Elimination Chamber 2022]. Things did not go according to plan, I think everybody would agree with that. And Brock broke out of his pod and did what Brock does, you know? Nobody was ready for him and he came in and ‘Brocked’ us, you know? But yeah, I would like that when the time’s right and the build’s right. I think my two — or Randy [Orton]. But right now we’re teaming, you know? I don’t want to put that in the atmosphere, so I’ll say Edge or Brock.”

