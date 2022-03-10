RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle is interested in facing guys like WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and even his tag team partner, Randy Orton.

As seen in the video below, Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple recently caught up with Riddle and asked him about who he’d like to face in the ring.

“I would really like the one-on-one match with Brock, you know? That would be good. But there’s a lot of talent out there. You’ve got the Edges, you know, me and Randy are partners, but you never know, we might wrestle one day. There’s a lot, there’s a lot,” he said.

Riddle was also asked about wrestling with no shoes on, and if his feet hurt after matches.

“No, they’re used to it. I’m just lucky, I guess,” he said.

What does Riddle think the key to longevity in WWE is? He said his own success us due to being in the right place at the right time, and making the right moves.

“You know, I wish I knew the answer,” Riddle responded. “I feel like, you know, for me it’s just right place, right time, and making the right moves.”

MMA and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez is currently in jail with no bond after shooting at a man who molested a close relative of his. You can click here for details on the case. Cain has received major support from fans and fighters/wrestlers since the arrest. Riddle was asked about the Cain situation.

“At first when I heard he was in trouble, I was like, ‘Oh no, like, another one from the MMA community, why can’t we just get it right?’ But then when you hear the backstory of what happened and how somebody was let off, you know, and I don’t approve of anybody going out and seeking their own justice, but at the same time, out of all the situations and circumstances, this is probably the most ideal, you know, if you’re gonna run up on somebody and do that, but at the end of the day, it’s never ideal, don’t do it. But yeah, what are you gonna do?,” he said.

Riddle also discussed his favorite wrestling cities, UFC stars getting into pro wrestling and more. You can see the full interview below:

