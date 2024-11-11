Two familiar faces to WWE fans will be colliding at the upcoming show run by Eric Bischoff.
On Monday, Major League Wrestling announced Matt Riddle vs. Dijak for the “Eric Bischoff’s One Shot: An Eric Bischoff Production” on December 5, 2024 in Queens, New York.
MLW.com released the following announcement:
Matt Riddle vs. Dijak Set for Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOTEric Bischoff has brokered a blockbuster match for New York City on December 5.
Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.
Buy tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.
Fans are in for a wild night in the Big Apple as Eric Bischoff takes the helm as Executive Producer for ONE-SHOT on December 5, live and free on YouTube from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. In an event packed with blockbuster matches, Bischoff is pulling no punches, and at the center of the night’s action is a highly anticipated clash: Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak.
Both undefeated in MLW, Matt Riddle and Donovan Dijak are set to collide in what could alter the path to the MLW World Heavyweight Title for Riddle. Riddle, the #1 contender for Satoshi Kojima’s championship, is renowned for his fearless fighting style and eagerness to face anyone, anywhere, in any type of match. But standing in his way is Donovan Dijak, the disruptor who has been tearing through MLW competition and leaving his mark, most recently sidelining fellow MMA fighter and ex-MLW World Heavyweight Champion Tom Lawlor. Backed by his conniving portly manager, Saint Laurent, Dijak has been doomsday for many in MLW, raising questions about whether he might derail Riddle’s march to the title.
Eric Bischoff’s return to wrestling with Major League Wrestling has one purpose: to deliver a night of can’t-miss wrestling. With ONE-SHOT, he’s presenting a marquee event for fans around the world to watch live on YouTube for free. This match could be a main event anywhere but for ONE-SHOT, it’s just one of the blockbuster bouts on deck.
Will Dijak hijack Riddle’s path to the title, or will Riddle overcome the disruptor to stay on course for the biggest prize in Major League Wrestling? Only one way to find out.
Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS: @EBischoff’s first move as Executive Producer for #MLWOneShot is a HUGE one!@SuperKingofBros 🆚 @DijakFYE
🗓️ Thursday, Dec. 5
📍 New York
🎟️ https://t.co/BTyTHwZXeV (on sale now!) pic.twitter.com/ZRQ89CcC7v
— MLW (@MLW) November 11, 2024