RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and his wife Lisa are a trending topic on social media after Lisa apparently called her husband out on Sunday.

Riddle and partner Randy Orton retained their titles over AJ Styles and Omos at weekend live events in California this past Saturday and Sunday. Riddle took to Twitter and commented on how much fun he was having.

“I love my life so much bro!!! I’m in California tagging with my best bro Randy and trust me it doesn’t get any better then this dude #rkbro #stallion #bro #wweraw #usanetwork #tagteamchampions,” he wrote.

In a now-deleted tweet, Lisa responded to Riddle’s tweet and wrote, “You would say that now that you packed up and moved to Orlando away from your children.”

Lisa quickly deleted her tweet after writing it, but you can see a screenshot below. Riddle has not commented on the tweet as of this writing.

I love my life so much bro!!! I’m in California tagging with my best bro Randy and trust me it doesn’t get any better then this dude #rkbro #stallion #bro #wweraw #usanetwork #tagteamchampions pic.twitter.com/lzzkUnVg8H — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) October 10, 2021

The longest the Champ, my sexy man, @SuperKingofBros has been home for the last couple weeks. #rkbro #thechampishere pic.twitter.com/RtMVHaPgS4 — Lisa Riddle (@fitgymnast) August 28, 2021

