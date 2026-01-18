Former WWE and NXT star Ridge Holland has shared a significant health update that could impact his future in professional wrestling. In a post on X this past Friday, Holland revealed he has been medically cleared following major neck surgery, marking an important milestone after a turbulent year defined by injuries and his WWE departure.

“As of today I’m fully cleared to return to unrestricted physical exercise after my 2 level cervical disc replacement I had 8 weeks ago…UNREAL,” Holland wrote, adding that foot surgery remains the final hurdle in his recovery.

Why this matters is that cervical disc replacement is no small procedure, particularly for a professional wrestler whose career depends on long-term neck stability. Holland’s update not only signals a successful recovery timeline, but also underscores WWE’s continued financial support for his surgery despite his contract not being renewed. Coming off a Lisfranc foot injury suffered during TNA tapings and a year he described as being “left out to dry,” this clearance represents a potential turning point rather than a quiet exit from the business.

Looking ahead, Holland’s in-ring future remains uncertain, but with his neck cleared and only foot hardware removal left, the door is now open for a possible return, whether in TNA, elsewhere, or back on a bigger stage if the right opportunity arises.