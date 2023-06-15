Drew McIntyre’s WWE future has been much talked about over the last few months, with his contract slated to expire in February 2024 although more time could be added to it due to the time that he’s missed.

McIntyre has been on the sidelines with an injury and waiting for the right creative since WrestleMania 39. It was recently reported that WWE has been pitching ideas to get McIntyre involved on TV as soon as Money in the Bank on July 1.

Speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling, Ridge Holland was asked about McIntyre:

“He’s fine, Drew’s fine. Yeah, he is probably in the gym as we speak, lifting two cows. He is fine; Drew is good. I don’t know for sure, I don’t know anything. But I think whether it is a month from now, two months from now, or three months from now, you will see Drew McIntyre back in WWE.”

H/T to Sportskeeda