Ridge Holland Comments on Tonight’s WWE NXT Debut

WWE NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland took to Twitter today to hype his official in-ring debut on the main black & yellow brand.
“Tonight somebody’s getting Leathered……[email protected] I’ll be seein’ ya. #Bothercauser #Northerngrit,” he wrote.
Holland (Luke Menzies), a former UK pro rugby player, will compete in tonight’s Triple Threat qualifier for the third spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the “Takeover: XXX” event. His opponents tonight will be Damian Priest and Oney Lorcan.
Below is Holland’s full tweet:
Tonight somebody’s getting Leathered…….@WWENXT I’ll be seein’ ya. #Bothercauser #Northerngrit https://t.co/W2ByDH34Dt
— Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) August 5, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
