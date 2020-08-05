Ridge Holland Comments on Tonight’s WWE NXT Debut

WWE NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland took to Twitter today to hype his official in-ring debut on the main black & yellow brand.

“Tonight somebody’s getting Leathered……[email protected] I’ll be seein’ ya. #Bothercauser #Northerngrit,” he wrote.

Holland (Luke Menzies), a former UK pro rugby player, will compete in tonight’s Triple Threat qualifier for the third spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at the “Takeover: XXX” event. His opponents tonight will be Damian Priest and Oney Lorcan.

Below is Holland’s full tweet:

