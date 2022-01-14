WWE star Ridge Holland recently appeared on El Brunch de WWE, where the former NXT UK standout spoke about his pairing with the Celtic Warrior Sheamus, and why he sees a future tag team title run in their future. Highlights from the interview are below.

Sees a future tag team title run with Sheamus:

“Both together, you can foresee nothing but success whether we are a tag team, we’ll take on anybody and I can see a straight path to the Tag Team Championships, or even individually, with Sheamus in my corner or me and Sheamus’ corner, we can have singles runs, we can have singles gold, everything is there for the taking everything. With Sheamus, you know, he has been in WWE a long time, and he’s got a couple of tricks that he can teach me, and I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve that I can also show him. So I think we’re on to a winning formula.”

Why he trusts Sheamus:

“At the moment, I’ve got no reason to — Sheamus has given me no reason not to trust him. Sometimes in the past, things happen and Sheamus’ hand has been forced and he’s felt the need to turn on his so-called partners, but there’s not been a relationship like Sheamus and myself. You know, the stuff that we do, our styles match. There’s no reason I think why either one of us would go down that route.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)