Ridge Holland is opening up about the creative differences he experienced under two of WWE NXT’s most influential leaders.

During a recent appearance on Sportshadow Wrestling (see video below), Holland, real name Luke Menzies, reflected on his time working under both Shawn Michaels and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, offering insight into how the brand evolved creatively during that transition.

“I’d say since Shawn took over, NXT has become a lot more faster paced,” Menzies said. “Short matches. Kind of like TikTok style for the new generation because they don’t want to lose anyone’s interest.”

It’s a noticeable shift.

Holland went on to explain how that faster-paced presentation can present challenges for talent trying to tell meaningful in-ring stories.

“Which is hard as a wrestler because you want to tell stories and put some time in and make everything mean something,” he continued. “It’s hard when you’re getting three-minute matches. I had a pleasant experience with both. They both gave me an opportunity, and I’m grateful for that.”

Despite the creative differences, Holland made it clear he holds no ill will toward either regime.

As previously reported, Holland was released from WWE in late 2025 while sidelined with injuries. In a positive update shared last week, he confirmed that he has now been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition, signaling the next chapter in his wrestling career could be right around the corner.