WWE star Ridge Holland recently spoke with David Shoemaker of The Ringer Wrestling Show about a wide range of topics, including how he feels about being paired with Sheamus and Butch, and how his knee is feeling after surgery. Highlights from the interview are below.

On recovering from his injury:

I remember when I hurt my legs, I was out for ten months. As soon as I had the surgery, I was thinking, okay, how can I get back? Because I felt like I had a point to prove. I felt like I got the rug pulled out from under me and I managed to get through that injury and then I came up to the main roster, to SmackDown, broke my nose, there was an unfortunate incident with Big E and then I had to have a knee clean out.

On joining forces with Sheamus and Butch:

So it just felt like stop, start. But the one thing is you just keep going. Stay focus, turn up to work and you know, obviously with these two [Sheamus & Butch] at my side with advice because I’m the least experienced here. I’m probably one of the least experienced on the roster so to have these two gents coaching me up, it’s fantastic. All I’ll say is keep going, turn up to work and don’t lose focus.

