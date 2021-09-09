During his interview with talkSPORT, Ridge Holland spoke on being able to work a Smackdown dark match against Austin Theory. Here’s what he had to say:

Without going into too much detail, everything was positive. They tend to do things a little bit differently up there, or they’re trying to make everything we do what they do up there. Everything was great. Being out there out in front of a larger group of fans was definitely enjoyable, it was a lot of fun. And being out there with Austin, who’s a very talented individual in himself, it was a great experience. Hopefully, we’ll see where it goes. But it was positive, but I can’t give any information about what’s going to happen because I just don’t know [laughs]. I’ve had fleeting meetings with them [Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard] before, but this was the first proper time that they saw me do my thing. It was a good experience and learning curve and I’ll take some things away from it, but concentrate on the task at hand that is NXT.

