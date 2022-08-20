Big E suffered a broken neck during a tag team match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown earlier this year.
Big E took a belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland, and he landed on the top of his head. He was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken neck. The good news is that he will not require surgery and has no spinal damage.
In an interview with The Metro, Holland talked about the situation.
“It was a massive knock to my confidence. The main thing is that E’s functional, he’s OK, he’s gonna live a full life. From a personal standpoint, I’d like to get in the ring more and show people what I can do because there is a stigma there with the Big E thing. So, I wanna show people what I can do and how good I can be, and wash that stain off my back. It’s just been a slow process, getting back into it and learning how to trust myself, and obviously building that trust up with the boys as well. The trust of your peers is what we aim for.”
“He’s absolutely fine, I’m in contact with him – not as much as I was because I think I was annoying him slightly. For me, personally, the main thing is that Big E’s gonna be OK. That’s the number one, regardless of how I feel, regardless of what’s come to be. The main thing is that he’s his positive self, he’s cracking on and hopefully we’ll see him back in the not to distant future.”