As noted, WWE star Elton Prince from Pretty Deadly separated his shoulder on last night’s WWE SmackDown and will be out of action going forward.

The injury occurred during Pretty Deadly’s tag team matchup against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Prince fell hard on his shoulder after Holland delivered the pounce, but some fans online were quick to blame Holland, who infamously hurt Big E last year with a belly-to-belly suplex. Holland took to Twitter to wish Prince a fast recovery and explain to critics that the injury was out of his control.

He writes, “So to set people straight before they get all pissy! It wasn’t the belly to belly…..it was a wonky landing from the pounce. Out of my control. Wishing @EltonPrince_PD a speedy recovery.”

