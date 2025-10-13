The WWE releases have continued into the new week.

For those who missed it over the weekend, multiple WWE NXT, WWE I.D., WWE EVOLVE and other developmental wrestlers were released from WWE, including Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray and Jamar Hampton.

In an update, on Monday morning another top name contracted to WWE surfaced on social media to announce that he too has been released from the company.

WWE NXT and more recently, WWE EVOLVE star Ridge Holland took to X to issue a statement on Monday afternoon, informing his fans and followers that he was also let go by the company after several years with the promotion in different stints.

Holland, who has also been working with TNA Wrestling, who has a crossover working relationship with WWE that has been getting stronger by the week, noted that he was informed by WWE that when his contract expires next month, they will not be renewing it.

“I’ve been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th,” Holland wrote earlier today. “WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support.”

Ridge Holland continued, noted that his on-again, off-again runs in WWE have been plagued by “misfortune,” and that at this point he is currently unsure what his future holds for him.

“My career with WWE has been blighted by misfortune but I’m still thankful and grateful for the opportunity and experience,” he added. “The shining light that has always kept me going is the HUGE support from a handful of special human beings.”

He concluded the statement by thanking the fans and mentioning how he will be working hard to heal up his injuries and in the meanwhile, plans to launch his own online coaching business.

“Thank you,’ he continued. “I’m unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business…..so stay tuned. Cheers.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding any additional potential WWE releases surface.